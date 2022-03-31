PM Modi urges retiring Rajya Sabha MPs to share their experiences of the House across country and inspire coming generations.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi urges retiring Rajya Sabha MPs to share their experiences of the House across country and inspire coming generations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- House
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement