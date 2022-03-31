Govt decides to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
