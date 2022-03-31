All pandemic-related restrictions including mandatory wearing of mask to be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2: Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:40 IST
