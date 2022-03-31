All new metro lines to be built with latest technologies; compliant with DTO (driverless train ops) tech: DMRC chief Mangu Singh tells PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
All new metro lines to be built with latest technologies; compliant with DTO (driverless train ops) tech: DMRC chief Mangu Singh tells PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mangu Singh
Advertisement