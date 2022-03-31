Strengthening ties with India more important than it has ever been because we are living in more insecure world: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Strengthening ties with India more important than it has ever been because we are living in more insecure world: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement