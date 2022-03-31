Ukraine's nuclear operator: Russian troops are leaving Chernobyl nuclear power plant, heading towards Belarus border, reports AP.
PTI | Lviv | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:54 IST
