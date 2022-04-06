Left Menu

Mumbai civic body asks all shops and establishments in city to ensure they have Marathi signboards, and refrain from using names of legendary personalities and historical forts for liquor shops.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:51 IST
