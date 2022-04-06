Mumbai civic body asks all shops and establishments in city to ensure they have Marathi signboards, and refrain from using names of legendary personalities and historical forts for liquor shops.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
