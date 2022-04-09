Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran writes to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, recommending strict and befitting disciplinary action against party leader K V Thomas for attending CPI(M) seminar.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran writes to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, recommending strict and befitting disciplinary action against party leader K V Thomas for attending CPI(M) seminar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Thomas
- Congress
- Kerala
- K Sudhakaran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court justice Thomas's wife urged Trump White House to overturn 2020 election -report
Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh, religious leaders, industrialists invited to Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony
US Domestic News Roundup: Supreme Court Justice Thomas's wife urged Trump White House to overturn 2020 election -report; U.S. Congressman Fortenberry found guilty of lying to FBI about funds and more
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas is discharged from hospital -Supreme Court
Justice Thomas should recuse himself from U.S. Capitol attack cases, Schumer says