At this juncture, India cannot afford to remain stagnant; it has to move forward, says PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating 108-ft tall statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi via video link.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 11:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
