Left Menu

Real freedom fighters were buried in the pages of history in first 70 years of Independence; we built fitting memorial for tribal leader Birsa Munda, says PM Modi.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-04-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 17:12 IST
Real freedom fighters were buried in the pages of history in first 70 years of Independence; we built fitting memorial for tribal leader Birsa Munda, says PM Modi.
  • Country:
  • India

Real freedom fighters were buried in the pages of history in first 70 years of Independence; we built fitting memorial for tribal leader Birsa Munda, says PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
4
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022