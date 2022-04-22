You have to recognise that India came out strongly against what happened in Bucha: UK PM on India's position on Russian aggression against Ukraine.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
You have to recognise that India came out strongly against what happened in Bucha: UK PM on India's position on Russian aggression against Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement