India has historic relationship with Russia and everybody respects it: UK PM Boris Johnson on New Delhi's position on Russian aggression against Ukraine.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
