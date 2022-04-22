Left Menu

We don't tolerate extremist groups operating in UK and targeting other countries: PM Boris Johnson on India's concerns over Khalistani elements in the UK.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 17:03 IST
We don't tolerate extremist groups operating in UK and targeting other countries: PM Boris Johnson on India's concerns over Khalistani elements in the UK.
  • Country:
  • India

We don't tolerate extremist groups operating in UK and targeting other countries: PM Boris Johnson on India's concerns over Khalistani elements in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022