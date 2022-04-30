Left Menu

Single day rise of 3,688 new infections, 50 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 4,30,75,864, death toll to 5,23,803: Govt. PTI PLB VN VN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 09:50 IST
Single day rise of 3,688 new infections, 50 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 4,30,75,864, death toll to 5,23,803: Govt. PTI PLB VN VN
  • Country:
  • India

Single day rise of 3,688 new infections, 50 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 4,30,75,864, death toll to 5,23,803: Govt. PTI PLB VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022