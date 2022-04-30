Single day rise of 3,688 new infections, 50 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally of cases to 4,30,75,864, death toll to 5,23,803: Govt. PTI PLB VN VN
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 09:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
