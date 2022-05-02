Beant Singh case: SC says pending appeals of co-convicts wouldn't come in way of deciding Balwant S Rajoana plea to commute death sentence.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Beant Singh case: SC says pending appeals of co-convicts wouldn't come in way of deciding Balwant S Rajoana plea to commute death sentence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balwant S Rajoana
- Beant Singh
Advertisement