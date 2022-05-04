Curfew lifted in Khargone city of MP, 24 days after it was imposed following violence during a Ram Navami procession: Official.
PTI | Bhopal/Khargone | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
