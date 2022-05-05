Delimitation Commission for JK signs its final order on restructuring of assembly seats in the union territory: EC spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
