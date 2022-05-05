I wish to thank people of Bengal for helping raise BJP's tally in Assembly to 77 from three, will continue to fight against atrocities of TMC: HM Amit Shah in Siliguri.
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 05-05-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:30 IST
- Country:
- India
