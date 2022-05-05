Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has always misled Gorkha people, only BJP has their interest in mind: Amit Shah in Siliguri.
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 05-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
