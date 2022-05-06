We will ensure that those behind murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Arjun Chowrasia are punished: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
