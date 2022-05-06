Delhi Police team takes BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's custody in Kurukshetra, leaves for national capital: Official.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
