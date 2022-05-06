Congress knew it will suffer losses but it stood with people of Telangana to give them a new state: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Warangal.
PTI | Warangal | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress knew it will suffer losses but it stood with people of Telangana to give them a new state: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Warangal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Warangal
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fourth wave unlikely in Telangana: Dr G Srinivas Rao
TRS leader hacked to death in Telangana's Mahabubabad
Telangana Minister KTR unveils device that kills viruses
Telangana: BJP condemns scrapping of GO111, demands conditional points
KCR to host Iftar party on April 29, says Telangana stands for religious tolerance