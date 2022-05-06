Telangana people thought a govt for poor will be formed but it did not happen; today there is a 'king' instead of CM: Rahul Gandhi.
Telangana people thought a govt for poor will be formed but it did not happen; today there is a 'king' instead of CM: Rahul Gandhi.
