CBI carries out searches at premises linked to AAP Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-cr bank fraud case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI carries out searches at premises linked to AAP Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-cr bank fraud case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MLA Jaswant Singh
- Gajjan Majra
Advertisement