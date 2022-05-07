BJP leader Tajinder Bagga moves Punjab and Haryana HC against arrest warrant issued by Mohali court; judge to hear matter tonight.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2022 23:58 IST
Country:
India
