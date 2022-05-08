Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine, meets nation's first lady at school in village near border with Slovakia, reports AP.
PTI | Uzzhorde | Updated: 08-05-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 19:05 IST
