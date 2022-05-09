Aviation regulator DGCA says IndiGo has submitted report on specially-abled child being barred from boarding flight at Ranchi airport.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Aviation regulator DGCA says IndiGo has submitted report on specially-abled child being barred from boarding flight at Ranchi airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DGCA
Advertisement