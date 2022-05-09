We need 'whole of nation' approach, and in military domain, this is to prevent and counter attempt to alter status quo at LAC: Army chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
