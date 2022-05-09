FIR registered against AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan, his supporters for obstructing anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
FIR registered against AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan, his supporters for obstructing anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Shaheen Bagh
- MLA Aamanatullah Khan
Advertisement