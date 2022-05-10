Improved law & order, peace accords led to partial withdrawal of AFSPA in Assam, confident it will soon be revoked from entire state: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-05-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Improved law & order, peace accords led to partial withdrawal of AFSPA in Assam, confident it will soon be revoked from entire state: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
Advertisement