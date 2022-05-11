Iran's Intelligence Ministry says it detained 2 European nationals as EU envoy visits over stalled nuclear deal talks, reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:32 IST
