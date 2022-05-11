In address to the nation, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he will appoint a new Prime Minister and a Cabinet this week.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:19 IST
