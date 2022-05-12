(Eds: Corrects revenue figure) Tata Motors Q4 consolidated net loss at Rs 992.05 cr; total revenue from operations at Rs 78,439.06 cr: Company filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:35 IST
