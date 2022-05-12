India's commitment to people of Sri Lanka will continue, says High Commission after Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn-in as new Prime Minister.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:10 IST
India's commitment to people of Sri Lanka will continue, says High Commission after Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn-in as new Prime Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranil Wickremesinghe
- India
- Sri Lanka
Advertisement