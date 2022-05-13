India announces one-day state mourning on Saturday following demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
