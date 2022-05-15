Civilisational & people-to-people contacts between India & Nepal form enduring edifice of our close relationship: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 12:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Civilisational & people-to-people contacts between India & Nepal form enduring edifice of our close relationship: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India & Nepal
- PM Modi
- Civilisational & people-to
Advertisement