Police say suspect in California church shooting is Asian male in his 60s who is not believed to live in the community, reports AP.VN VN
PTI | Lagunawoods(California) | Updated: 16-05-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 05:51 IST
Police say suspect in California church shooting is Asian male in his 60s who is not believed to live in the community, reports AP.
VN VN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- Asian
Advertisement