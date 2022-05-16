PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lumbini for Buddha Purnima, bilateral talks with Nepal counterpart Deuba.
PTI | Lumbini | Updated: 16-05-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 10:40 IST
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lumbini for Buddha Purnima, bilateral talks with Nepal counterpart Deuba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Deuba
- Lumbini
- Narendra Modi
- Nepal
- Buddha Purnima
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit Lumbini in Nepal on Buddha Jayanti
Modi-Deuba talks in Lumbini will have comprehensive agenda: Foreign Secy
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of centre for Buddhist culture and heritage in Lumbini
UP Police, SSB intensify vigil along India-Nepal border ahead of PM Modi's visit to Lumbini
PM Modi's Lumbini trip to underscore centuries-old Buddhism links with Nepal