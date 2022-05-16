India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship and closeness will serve entire humanity: PM Modi tells Buddhist Conference in Lumbini.
PTI | Lumbini | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:44 IST
