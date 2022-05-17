Haridwar Dharma Sansad: SC grants interim bail for three months to accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi in hate speech case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Haridwar Dharma Sansad: SC grants interim bail for three months to accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi in hate speech case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waseem Rizvi
- Haridwar Dharma Sansad
Advertisement