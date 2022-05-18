CBI arrests S Bhaskararaman, close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram in alleged bribery case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 08:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
