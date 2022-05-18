NATO chief says Finland, Sweden have applied for membership amid concerns over Russia's war on Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 11:49 IST
