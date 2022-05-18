Left Menu

Manisha Moun (57kg) settles for bronze after losing to Italy's Irma Testa 0-5 in Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:06 IST
Manisha Moun (57kg) settles for bronze after losing to Italy's Irma Testa 0-5 in Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul.
  • Country:
  • India

Manisha Moun (57kg) settles for bronze after losing to Italy's Irma Testa 0-5 in Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022