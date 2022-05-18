Manisha Moun (57kg) settles for bronze after losing to Italy's Irma Testa 0-5 in Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Manisha Moun (57kg) settles for bronze after losing to Italy's Irma Testa 0-5 in Women's World Boxing Championship in Istanbul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Women's World Boxing Championship
- Istanbul
- Manisha Moun
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy aims to be independent from Russian gas by second-half 2024 - minister
Italy would face serious problem in winter if Russian gas supplies cut now - minister
Italy PM calls on Europe to adopt 'strong and immediate' decisions on energy costs
Italy faces critical winter if Russian gas halted now
Italy's Draghi calls for common EU response to energy costs