Quad summit will provide opportunity for leaders to exchange views about developments in Indo-Pacific, contemporary global issues: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Quad summit will provide opportunity for leaders to exchange views about developments in Indo-Pacific, contemporary global issues: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indo-Pacific
Advertisement