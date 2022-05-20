Biden arrives in South Korea, 1st stop on trip meant to put focus on Asia as war in Europe rages, NKorea tensions grow, reports AP.
PTI | Pyeongtaek | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:11 IST
Biden arrives in South Korea, 1st stop on trip meant to put focus on Asia as war in Europe rages, NKorea tensions grow, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Europe
- South Korea
Advertisement