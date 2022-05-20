Cong leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders before a court in Patiala, a day after sentencing in a 1988 road rage case by apex court.
PTI | Patiala | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders before a court in Patiala, a day after sentencing in a 1988 road rage case by apex court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- apex court
- Navjot Singh
- Patiala
Advertisement