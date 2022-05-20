SC transfers hearing of civil suit in Gyanvapi mosque case from civil judge (senior division) Varanasi to district judge (Varanasi).PTI MNL MNL RKS RKS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
