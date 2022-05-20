SC directs District Magistrate, Varanasi to ensure adequate arrangement of 'Wazu' for Muslims offering Namaz in Gyanvapi mosque.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:32 IST
