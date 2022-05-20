Gyanesh Bharti, 1998-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, appointed Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Gyanesh Bharti, 1998-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, appointed Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AGMUT
- Municipal Corporation of
- Delhi
- Gyanesh Bharti
Advertisement