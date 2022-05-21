Biden signs USD 40B in Ukraine aid after bill is flown to him during Asia trip; half the money is for Ukrainian military, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 21-05-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 16:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
